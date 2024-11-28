46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada and the cute little kit fox

(Nevada State Parks)
(Nevada State Parks)
More Stories
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
LETTER: The challenges of being a Nevada landlord
Omaha Mavericks forward Joshua Streit, left, and UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) compete duri ...
LETTER: Where are the fans for UNLV men’s and women’s hoops?
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Commissioner trying to shove taxes down Nevadans throats for years
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden remains compromised
Bob Darling Henderson
November 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I couldn’t help but notice the irony in the Friday Review-Journal article about the Nevada State Parks’ new mascot, “Carson Kit Fox.” A cute little caricature of a fox in a park rangers uniform.

But it wasn’t that long ago that a couple with their kids and dogs found a kit fox in a steel leg-hold trap just outside of Las Vegas. Their children were upset at the tiny fox’s suffering, and so the couple freed the fox from the trap — a trap where it would have suffered immensely in a long, slow death over many days, probably dying of dehydration.

So what did officials with the Nevada Department of Wildlife? They were going to arrest the couple for taking the trapper’s “personal property,” but instead they just fined them $700. The Department of Wildlife, just out there protecting Nevada’s wildlife!

A steel leg-hold trap is a cruel, barbaric way of killing an animal. Maybe before the kit fox represents the state of Nevada, the state of Nevada should represent the kit fox a little better.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford offers tips to illegal immigrants
John Plunkett Las Vegas

And it’s terrible advice. My opinion is that Mr. Ford is clearly attempting to oppose Donald Trump’s mandate and is using his office for political purposes.

MORE STORIES