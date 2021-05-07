84°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada and the death penalty

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
May 6, 2021
 
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Drew Johnson’s Sunday commentary about abolishing the death penalty was interesting. Mr. Johnson mostly railed about the cost of carrying out the death penalty and the money we waste in doing so. Well, most sane people realize this is because we allow appeal after endless appeal.

According to Google, the average cost to house a Nevada inmate is $17,851 per year. To house a prisoner on death row, however, will cost $90,000 per year. If a prisoner sits on death row for 20 years, that will cost the state $1.8 million.

No one wants to see an innocent person put to death. But in clear-cut cases where there is no doubt about the perpetrator, the death penalty should be applied as soon as possible. Zane Floyd is a classic example. The man should have been executed years ago.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Asian hate crimes, Congress and higher education
Thomas Marvin Boulder City

Victor Joecks’ April 28 column claimed that opposition by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen to a Republican amendment to the Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill was tantamount to supporting discrimination in higher education.

Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada counties get more control in pandemic
John Burke Henderson

Your April 27 editorial rightly suggests that Gov. Steve Sisolak pass more control of COVID restrictions to Clark County, as has since been done. This, however, does not mean the pandemic is over.