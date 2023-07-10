92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nevada and traffic cameras

Peter MacKenzie Las Vegas
July 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Jennifer C. Kerr
AP Photo/Jennifer C. Kerr

Roland Rogers writes to complain that we aren’t enough like California (July 2 letter). He advocates that we use traffic cameras to target drivers. Mr. Rogers is likely another transplant who didn’t like how things were in California, so he comes here to escape. And now want’s us more like California.

The reason we do not use red-light cameras to enforce traffic laws, for instance, is that almost everywhere they have been installed, it has led to two things. One, the yellow gets progressively shorter in order to enhance red light running revenues. Two, because of No. 1, the number of rear-end end collisions at intersections goes through the roof.

Please let us enjoy our state, Mr. Rogers. California would love to have you back.

MOST READ
1
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
2
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
3
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
4
Trump slams DeSantis, talks 2024 election at Las Vegas event
Trump slams DeSantis, talks 2024 election at Las Vegas event
5
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Traffic cameras in Las Vegas could help save so many lives
LETTER: Traffic cameras in Las Vegas could help save so many lives
LETTER: A rail line from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City?
LETTER: A rail line from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City?
LETTER: Las Vegas teachers should quit whining about Jara raise
LETTER: Las Vegas teachers should quit whining about Jara raise
LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer
LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer
LETTER: Ramirez swings and misses on California
LETTER: Ramirez swings and misses on California
LETTER: RIP, Lonnie Hammargren
LETTER: RIP, Lonnie Hammargren