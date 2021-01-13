LETTER: Nevada assemblywoman attends Capitol protest

AP Photo/John Minchillo

For the past few weeks, President Donald Trump has called on the most rabid of his followers to come to Washington to try to subvert the will of the people. It makes me wonder what Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black was doing there. It calls into question her judgment. I’d like to hear Ms. Black denounce, in particular, Mr. Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric that caused the disaster.

It’s time for the Republican Party to move past the divisiveness of the past four years. If not, we’ll be wandering in the wilderness.