LETTER: Nevada at the bottom in health care, education

Jim McGonigle Henderson
August 24, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Expectations and rules for students are posted in the front of Steve Armitage’s 5th grad ...
Expectations and rules for students are posted in the front of Steve Armitage’s 5th grade class at Hancock Elementary School Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, in Las Vegas. Hancock Elementary School is a Positive Behavior Intervention School, which uses a model of continuing positive behavior reinforcement. The school also utilizes technology such as iPads as well as other electronic devices for education. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada has the lowest number of 5-star hospitals of any state and the highest percentage of 1-star hospitals (Sunday Review-Journal). I have read that Nevada is ranked in the bottom for health care.

Nevada is ranked at the bottom nationally for Pre K-12 education.

Yet, I read Nevada will receive $2.7 billion for renewable energy projects, which includes tax incentives for electric vehicles and solar panels to fight climate change. Ask parents if they are more concerned that their children receive a better education or about climate change. Ask senior citizens if they are more worried about going to the hospital to get the best care or about climate change.

I have lived here for 19 years and have not seen improvement in education or health care. Prioritize what’s important for Nevadans.

LETTER: FDA and hearing aids
Christopher Bonds Henderson

It’s about time they were available over the counter.

Daniel Hernandez looks at his test at a remedial math class on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at UNL ...
LETTER: Don’t get rid of homework
William T. Childs Henderson

Homework (along with classwork) is a step in preparing students for life in the real world.

This 2006 file photo shows the international border line made up of bollards: irregular, concre ...
LETTER: Nonexistent border security?
Steve Miller Las Vegas

Why are columnists who appear in the Review-Journal usually decrying our border security as nonexistent? Don’t they read their own paper?

LETTER: Everything but academics
Bart Alexander Henderson

This district is at the bottom of the nation in actually educating students.