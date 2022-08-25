LETTER: Nevada at the bottom in health care, education

Expectations and rules for students are posted in the front of Steve Armitage’s 5th grade class at Hancock Elementary School Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, in Las Vegas. Hancock Elementary School is a Positive Behavior Intervention School, which uses a model of continuing positive behavior reinforcement. The school also utilizes technology such as iPads as well as other electronic devices for education. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada has the lowest number of 5-star hospitals of any state and the highest percentage of 1-star hospitals (Sunday Review-Journal). I have read that Nevada is ranked in the bottom for health care.

Nevada is ranked at the bottom nationally for Pre K-12 education.

Yet, I read Nevada will receive $2.7 billion for renewable energy projects, which includes tax incentives for electric vehicles and solar panels to fight climate change. Ask parents if they are more concerned that their children receive a better education or about climate change. Ask senior citizens if they are more worried about going to the hospital to get the best care or about climate change.

I have lived here for 19 years and have not seen improvement in education or health care. Prioritize what’s important for Nevadans.