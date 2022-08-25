LETTER: Nevada at the bottom in health care, education
Yet we spend our money on green energy?
Nevada has the lowest number of 5-star hospitals of any state and the highest percentage of 1-star hospitals (Sunday Review-Journal). I have read that Nevada is ranked in the bottom for health care.
Nevada is ranked at the bottom nationally for Pre K-12 education.
Yet, I read Nevada will receive $2.7 billion for renewable energy projects, which includes tax incentives for electric vehicles and solar panels to fight climate change. Ask parents if they are more concerned that their children receive a better education or about climate change. Ask senior citizens if they are more worried about going to the hospital to get the best care or about climate change.
I have lived here for 19 years and have not seen improvement in education or health care. Prioritize what’s important for Nevadans.