Letters

LETTER: Nevada auto insurance costs soar

David Lyons Las Vegas
October 24, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I just received my auto insurance bill for next year. It’s $1,850. That figures out to about $5 a day. My now five-year old car has just reached 21,000 miles. Accordingly, it appears my daily driving is about 12 miles a day. No accidents or traffic violations in 15 years while having been here.

Does it seem reasonable that you pay $5 a day for insurance just to drive 12 miles? Add a car payment, $5 gasoline and Nevada registration costs and it might be cheaper to call Uber.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The government has no money
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

If you receive a government subsidy, you’re taking money from fellow taxpayers.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Social Security and longer living recipients
Christopher Owen Las Vegas

A recent letter writer asserted that Social Security recipients are being cheated on their benefits by inaccurate inflation measurements. He may be right.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Handouts for EVs make good sense
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Saturday’s editorial on “handouts and mandates” didn’t seem clear about why our government subsidizes, or pays people, to buy electric cars to save nonrenewable gas and oil.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Missing some points about gas furnaces
Jonathan Light Laguna Niguel, California

Many different societal changes are necessary to reduce the use of fossil fuels where appropriate and affordable.

