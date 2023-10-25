LETTER: Nevada auto insurance costs soar

Does it seem reasonable that you pay $5 a day for insurance just to drive 12 miles? Add a car payment, $5 gasoline and Nevada registration costs and it might be cheaper to call Uber.

(Getty Images)

I just received my auto insurance bill for next year. It’s $1,850. That figures out to about $5 a day. My now five-year old car has just reached 21,000 miles. Accordingly, it appears my daily driving is about 12 miles a day. No accidents or traffic violations in 15 years while having been here.

Does it seem reasonable that you pay $5 a day for insurance just to drive 12 miles? Add a car payment, $5 gasoline and Nevada registration costs and it might be cheaper to call Uber.