LETTER: Nevada, California and migration

Richard L. Strickland’s recent letter to the editor in response to a November Review-Journal editorial about people relocating between Nevada and California shows exactly how politicians can use the same numbers to prove opposite points.

The editorial explains that last year 50,000 people relocated from California to Nevada and 22,500 moved the other way. Mr. Strickland converts those numbers to a percentage of total state population to show that six times more Nevadans move to California — a statement that is ridiculous considering that California has more than 13 times the population than Nevada. He then asks: What is the Review-Journal’s point?

The point is that last year there was a net gain of 27,500 new residents to Nevada who fled a poorly run, Democrat-led state, and we hope that they didn’t bring their addled liberal ideas with them so that our state becomes as messed up as California is now.

Both sides are guilty of this funny math, but Democrats have taken it to a different level to promote “Medicare for All,” free college tuition and the Green New Deal — trillions of dollars in government handouts, supposedly paid for without higher taxes on the middle class.

Keep this in mind as we enter the heart of campaign season and the political promises start flowing freely.