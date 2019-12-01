43°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada, California and population trends

William Ensley Las Vegas
November 30, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Tuesday letter, Richard Strickland doesn’t like the facts in a recent Review-Journal editorial, which reveals that twice as many people are coming to Nevada from California than going from Nevada to California. He points out that a higher percentage of Nevadans are going to California than the other way around.

If we are going to use percentages, as he did, then we should note that Nevada has been one of the fastest-growing states for decades, while California currently sits near the bottom. What Mr. Strickland should look at is the fact that California is losing population for the first time since 1848. Those are numbers you can’t massage.

