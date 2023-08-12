92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nevada can lead on renewable energy

Joanne Leovy Las Vegas
August 11, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Dixie Meadows is pictured in June 2017 in Churchill County, Nev. (Patrick Donnelly/Center f ...
The Dixie Meadows is pictured in June 2017 in Churchill County, Nev. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP)

Mark Hauenstein’s Sunday column on using pumped geothermal to complement solar highlights Nevada’s potential to be a renewable energy economic powerhouse. Solar is intermittent, and we need a variety of energy storage options to produce reliable power at night and during times of peak use. Yet the continuing buildout of fossil fuel energy infrastructure is a one-way trip to expensive stranded assets and climate chaos.

The world is changing drastically with unprecedented heat, water scarcity, ocean death and climate-fueled disasters. A changed world requires new ideas from citizens and our leaders. Technologies such as geothermal pumping could make Nevada a leader in a new clean energy economy.

Nevada ratepayers should stand firm in refusing to subsidize NV Energy’s plans for new natural gas plants. Gov. Joe Lombardo’s administration should aggressively seek funding through Department of Energy and other grantors to help develop clean, reliable energy storage. The Public Utilities Commission should consider long-term health, environmental and economic harms of fossil fuels and refuse to permit new natural gas infrastructure in Nevada.

MOST READ
1
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
3
Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury
Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury
4
’This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
’This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
5
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The Biden family B movie
Don Perry Las Vegas

The Democrats demanded Donald Trump’s financials. I think it would be fair play to demand Mr. Biden’s.

More stories
IN RESPONSE: The solar reliability gap
IN RESPONSE: The solar reliability gap
NV Energy wants $1.8B to replace Nevada’s last coal plant
NV Energy wants $1.8B to replace Nevada’s last coal plant
EDITORIAL: Promised green energy savings yet to materialize
EDITORIAL: Promised green energy savings yet to materialize
NV Energy ‘ready to handle’ power expectations for extreme heat
NV Energy ‘ready to handle’ power expectations for extreme heat
Nevada leads nation in solar industry jobs, report says
Nevada leads nation in solar industry jobs, report says
EDITORIAL: Utility bills padded with numerous fees and charges
EDITORIAL: Utility bills padded with numerous fees and charges