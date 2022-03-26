LETTER: Nevada colleges must expand nursing programs

AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File

In response to the Sunday article about the UMC nurses, I would like to thank and commend the nurses in our community. I would also like to request that the universities in our state expand their nursing programs.

Currently, many qualified students are turned away because there is not enough “space” in the programs. For example, at UNR they can accept about 68 students into the nursing program each semester although many more qualified students apply. Many students are devastated that they do not get in and then decide to graduate with an alternative degree such as in public health. They are denied the opportunity to become nurses, which is concerning when you consider the article about how the nurses in our community feel.

If we expand our nursing programs, we can help alleviate the nursing shortage. Schools and elected officials should consider expanding the nursing programs to help alleviate this problem.