80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Nevada colleges must expand nursing programs

Adonna Miller Las Vegas
March 25, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File
AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File

In response to the Sunday article about the UMC nurses, I would like to thank and commend the nurses in our community. I would also like to request that the universities in our state expand their nursing programs.

Currently, many qualified students are turned away because there is not enough “space” in the programs. For example, at UNR they can accept about 68 students into the nursing program each semester although many more qualified students apply. Many students are devastated that they do not get in and then decide to graduate with an alternative degree such as in public health. They are denied the opportunity to become nurses, which is concerning when you consider the article about how the nurses in our community feel.

If we expand our nursing programs, we can help alleviate the nursing shortage. Schools and elected officials should consider expanding the nursing programs to help alleviate this problem.

MOST READ
1
Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school
Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school
2
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
3
She reported alleged student strip searches. Now teacher says she faces retaliation
She reported alleged student strip searches. Now teacher says she faces retaliation
4
Lawsuit claims ex-UFC fighter attacked couple ‘without provocation’
Lawsuit claims ex-UFC fighter attacked couple ‘without provocation’
5
Power surge caused by construction results in Cox internet outage
Power surge caused by construction results in Cox internet outage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A very bad idea
Manny Ceballos Las Vegas

Ballpark on the Strip would be a traffic nightmare.