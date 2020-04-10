55°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada congressional delegation asleep at the switch

David Lyons Las Vegas
April 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Where were our elected officials in Washington when the CARES Act was being developed and passed?

A Saturday Review-Journal story noted that small businesses which generate more than 30 percent of their revenue from gaming are not allowed to participate in the paycheck protection program. Therefore, thousands of Las Vegans are not able to take advantage of this benefit because they work in a bar, tavern or restaurant that has gaming. How was this specific exemption put in the bill? Shame on our congressional delegation, and may they all be voted out ASAP.

