LETTER: Nevada congressional delegation lets down constituents

Five of our six members of the House and Senate again voted against the best interest of Nevadans. They are pathetic and chose following their party’s line instead of what benefits their constituents.

They voted against continuing the 2017 tax incentives, due to expire this year, directly affecting the 80 percent of taxpayers who utilize the standard deduction. They voted against no tax on tips or additional income derived from working overtime. They voted against reducing taxes on seniors who rely primarily on that money for their existence.

They also voted against additional money for our country’s defense, for securing our borders and for allowing school choice. How is this American in any way?

Nevadans need to realize that elections matter. We are seeing a serious decline in visitors on the Strip. We are facing water shortages. We have about the worst school ratings in the country. We need people representing us both locally and nationally who are focused on doing what’s best for us Americans.