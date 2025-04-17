LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to ‘reset’ property taxes
Making housing more expensive.
Amazing how the Democrats in the Nevada Legislature introduce a bill to “reset” property tax depreciation on homes, which is essentially a tax increase on homeowners (Friday Review-Journal). This will make homes even more expensive for new homeowners. This from members of a party that screams loudest about how homes are too expensive and in short supply. And people will probably buy into it because most will not see it for it will do in the long run.