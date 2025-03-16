54°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Democrats show their true colors

LETTER: Trump is taking the correct steps
LETTER: Kind words — sort of
LETTER: GOP picks on the marganalized to cover up failures
LETTER: Bill would be bad for Nevada’s foster kids
Carolyn Schmalz Henderson
March 15, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Kudos to your March 9 editorial, “Nevada Democrats embarrass themselves.” It is unbelievable that the Democrats do not recognize their folly. Nevada turned red this election, yet all Democratic incumbents in the congressional delegation were voted in. But it’s promises made, promises broken. Just look at their actions during the president’s speech, the action of Rep. Al Green, the constituents singing after the censure of Rep. Green.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Reps. Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford are an embarrassment to the state of Nevada. It is my hope this editorial will be published again at election time.

LETTER: Nevada public schools need competition
Gary Desler Las Vegas

We will not be able to sustain long-term American greatness with mediocre K-12 schools. We must allow competition and school choice.

LETTER: What does Putin have on Donald Trump
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Will someone please tell me why our president, the members of his Cabinet and his top-level staff are so in love with Vladimir Putin?

LETTER: Translating the MAGA lingo
Denise Marcella North Las Vegas

Some of the many “mistakes” the Trump administration has made in its frenzied push to implement the MAGA agenda (aka Project 2025) are simple descriptors that they communicate to the public.

LETTER: Aaron Ford gets political
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Aaron Ford needs to be told that his job is to represent all the people of Nevada and not merely to try to block all things Donald Trump, who won this state.

