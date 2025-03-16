LETTER: Nevada Democrats show their true colors

Kudos to your March 9 editorial, “Nevada Democrats embarrass themselves.” It is unbelievable that the Democrats do not recognize their folly. Nevada turned red this election, yet all Democratic incumbents in the congressional delegation were voted in. But it’s promises made, promises broken. Just look at their actions during the president’s speech, the action of Rep. Al Green, the constituents singing after the censure of Rep. Green.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Reps. Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford are an embarrassment to the state of Nevada. It is my hope this editorial will be published again at election time.