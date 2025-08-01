93°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Democrats stand with the bureaucracy over the taxpayers

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
July 31, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I would like to thank the Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation — i.e. Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus and Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto — for voting against President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful bill. This piece of legislation kept my tax rates the same and offered me additional tax savings with an increased standard deduction. It also required individuals on Medicaid to work provided they were able to do so — in other words, no more freeloading at taxpayer expense. Certainly, nothing wrong with that.

In my seven-plus decades of existence, there has been one political party that has fought hard to let me keep more of my hard-earned money, namely the GOP. On the other hand, the Democratic Party has fought hard to take more of that hard-earned money away from me, funding massive government bureaucracy and boondoggles.

Which is why America is currently $37 trillion in debt. They are the ones who are responsible and own this monstrosity, plain and simple.

