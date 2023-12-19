LETTER: Nevada Democrats try to stop voter ID initiative

Why would anyone be against voter ID? Voter fraud comes to mind.

A lawsuit was filed to block a 2024 Nevada ballot initiative that would require voter ID (Friday’s Review-Journal). The complaint was filed in Carson City by voter Jennifer Fleischmann with the help of Democrat-linked lawyers. No surprise.

We are required to have a valid ID for most transactions involving a bank account, library card and a driver’s license. The initiative for voter ID would allow for a Nevada driver’s license, passport, tribal or university ID or ID card issued by a state or the U.S. government. It is fair and simple, yet the Democrats are against it. The question you need to ask yourself is why are they against it.