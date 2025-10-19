LETTER: Nevada DMV creates a snitch line

Creating a “snitch line” in Nevada for expired vehicle registrations is an Orwellian overreach that encourages citizens to surveil and report on one another, undermining trust and community cohesion. While it is important for vehicles to be properly registered for reasons of safety, accountability and infrastructure funding, the responsibility for monitoring compliance should rest with the DMV and law enforcement rather than deputized citizens.

This initiative mirrors dystopian tactics where the state enlists ordinary people to police each other, turning neighbors into informants rather than allies. It fosters a culture of suspicion and control, echoing the themes of constant surveillance and state-enforced conformity found in George Orwell’s “1984.” Rather than promoting civic responsibility through education, improved systems or community outreach, this approach weaponizes everyday people against one another in the name of bureaucratic enforcement, a disturbing step toward normalized authoritarianism.