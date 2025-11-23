LETTER: Nevada dodges bullet on film tax subsidies

Nevada didn’t need to join a long line of states that have been suckered into handouts for the film industry.

Nevada didn’t need to join a long line of states that have been suckered into handouts for the film industry. Studies have shown the tax credits for film production never pencil out as a gain for the taxpayers.

The most recent study by the University of Southern California reached the same conclusion — and USC has a well-known film school. They would certainly be pro-film industry, but even they could not justify these handouts.

Sadly, the special session in Carson City didn’t discus things such as making Nevada less energy dependent on California. We must decouple from California if we are ever going to control our own gasoline prices. Let’s bring some pipelines and refineries to Nevada. That would benefit our residents.