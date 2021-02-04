LETTER: Nevada doing a poor job getting shots in older arms

It’s been maddening to see younger people in non-essential positions receive the vaccine before me, a 66-year-old woman with two different types of heart disease.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has obviously been lobbied by various groups and is making very poor decisions.

Meanwhile, other states continue to do a much better job with this vulnerable group. This, I hope, will impact the governor’s re-election efforts. Your excellent reporting and editorials truly mean the world to me and many other seniors valleywide.