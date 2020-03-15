LETTER: Nevada education advocates try to weasel around state constitution

Re: the Review-Journal’s March 5 article and March 8 editorial about the education lawsuit filed against the state: Wouldn’t it be nice if the fine legal minds behind the lawsuit actually used their intellects to protect, uphold, defend and cherish our state constitution rather than figuring out a tactic to weasel a way around it?

The judicial branch has no power of the purse (Federalist Paper 78) and this is specifically reinforced in Article XI, Section 6 of the Nevada Constitution, as noted verbatim in the RJ’s editorial.

It really is up to the courts to not fall for this Texas two-step hustle in which they are being played as pawns in a political chess game where the goal is to destroy the separation of powers at its core by stealing from the Legislature its power of the purse through judicial edict.

There is plenty of that going on all over the place. No need to bring the cancer into Nevada.