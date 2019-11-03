LETTER: Nevada education spending remains inadequate

In his Friday column, Victor Joecks states, “More money doesn’t increase student achievement. Nevada has the test scores to prove it.” While in raw dollars Nevada saw significant increases in funding, his analysis fails to account for inflation, which reduces the functional effect to less than a 2 percent increase. Additionally, Nevada ranks in the bottom 10 when it comes to per-pupil spending overall, and in the bottom 10 when it comes to per-pupil instructional spending.

Tax increases that barely account for inflation and do nothing to improve per-pupil instructional spending will lead to a lack of improvement. And Nevada has the test scores to prove it.