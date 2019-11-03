56°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada education spending remains inadequate

Shawn Hackler Las Vegas
November 2, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Friday column, Victor Joecks states, “More money doesn’t increase student achievement. Nevada has the test scores to prove it.” While in raw dollars Nevada saw significant increases in funding, his analysis fails to account for inflation, which reduces the functional effect to less than a 2 percent increase. Additionally, Nevada ranks in the bottom 10 when it comes to per-pupil spending overall, and in the bottom 10 when it comes to per-pupil instructional spending.

Tax increases that barely account for inflation and do nothing to improve per-pupil instructional spending will lead to a lack of improvement. And Nevada has the test scores to prove it.

LETTER: What are the substitutes for God?
David Jaronik Pahrump

David Zamarin’s Tuesday letter reminds me of the atheist philosopher who said, “God is dead.” He then asked, “Now what will you replace God with?”

LETTER: Want fewer carbon emissions?
Susan Newton Henderson

Your Monday editorial, “The truth about electric vehicles and carbon emissions,” gives credence to the only logical solution to the carbon problem we face: nuclear power.