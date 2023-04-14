68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nevada election laws are broken

Barney Wintermute Henderson
April 13, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas ...
Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas in 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In her April 7 letter to the editor, Deborah White, in reference to current election laws, states, “If it ain’t broke … ” Well, I think it is broke if a person can go to a mailbox, retrieve a ballot and submit his or her vote with minimal effort or conscious thought. It’s broke if it supports an environment where people are willing to stand in line for four hours to purchase a lottery ticket, but are adverse to standing in line for one hour to cast a vote. It’s broke if one does not need to show a valid ID to vote. It’s broke if one person can “harvest” a bag full of mail ballots.

Yup, current election laws are broke.

MOST READ
1
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
2
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
3
Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home
Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home
4
Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95
Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95
5
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Pull up the drawbridge!
Amy Smith Henderson

There is no shortage of discussion and debate regarding our record low water resources in the valley and how to handle this most salient and pressing problem.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Defining our terms in the gun debate
G.W. Aitken Las Vegas

It would be very helpful to the discussion if gun-control zealots would include specific details in their cries for “sensible gun control” or an “assault weapons ban.”

More stories for you
VICTOR JOECKS: How to stop shoplifting in Las Vegas
VICTOR JOECKS: How to stop shoplifting in Las Vegas
Coronado holds off Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS
Coronado holds off Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS
Senate committee advances bill making felony to threaten election workers
Senate committee advances bill making felony to threaten election workers
CCSD expects fewer students, but more money, with $3.2B budget
CCSD expects fewer students, but more money, with $3.2B budget
Reckless driving law passes legislative committee — with changes
Reckless driving law passes legislative committee — with changes
Police say man killed woman’s dog, the ‘most important’ part of her life
Police say man killed woman’s dog, the ‘most important’ part of her life