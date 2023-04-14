LETTER: Nevada election laws are broken

It’s broke if one does not need to show a valid ID to vote. It’s broke if one person can “harvest” a bag full of mail ballots.

Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas in 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In her April 7 letter to the editor, Deborah White, in reference to current election laws, states, “If it ain’t broke … ” Well, I think it is broke if a person can go to a mailbox, retrieve a ballot and submit his or her vote with minimal effort or conscious thought. It’s broke if it supports an environment where people are willing to stand in line for four hours to purchase a lottery ticket, but are adverse to standing in line for one hour to cast a vote. It’s broke if one does not need to show a valid ID to vote. It’s broke if one person can “harvest” a bag full of mail ballots.

Yup, current election laws are broke.