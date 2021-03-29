LETTER: Nevada electric vehicles getting a free ride

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

What an interesting editorial the Review-Journal presented to us regarding a proposed tax on electric cars (March 22). All along I thought electric-car buyers were singing “Kumbaya” because they were keeping the planet clean. Turns out that isn’t altogether the case.

Politicians have been placing the tax burden for road usage on gas-powered vehicles for years, while subsidizing electric-car owners who use the highways for free. Electric-car owners are getting a “free ride” (pardon the pun) at the expense of gas-car owners.