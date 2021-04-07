LETTER: Nevada eviction moratorium is killing landlords

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I could not agree more with Ed Dornlas (April 2 letter to the editor). What makes anyone think that a small bail-out payment will allow a renters — including college students — to make up 12 months of rent or mortgage payments? Who’s left holding the bag? There hasn’t been any relief for the owner-landlord, which will likely cause huge fallout in the real estate industry and will affect all of us.

What can be done? You can’t expect the landlord to give a pardon and start over again. What landlord-owner can afford to have tenants not pay for a year or not make up past rent payments over time? How have the landlord-owners been able to pay their mortgages and property taxes? This hurts local economies.

I suggest some sort of tax relief to these landlords over a five to 10-year time period. This is not a government handout but a way to resolve the problems the government created by closing businesses, causing renters to be unemployed and putting a moratorium on evictions. These issues are too large to overlook.

If we don’t have consequences for renters who don’t make their rent payments, then we need to reward those who do make their rent payments in some form. Same goes to the business owner who finds ways to stay current on his bills and grows.