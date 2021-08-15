96°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada gets ripped off in infrastructure bill

David Hoff Las Vegas
August 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

The latest government spending bill for infrastructure is $1 trillion (Wednesday Review-Journal). Nevada is home to approximately 1 percent of the nation’s population. So our fair share would be $10 billion. It appears we are going to get about $3 billion. Can you imagine selling your $400,000 house and getting $120,000? That’s what is happening to all Nevadans. Vote out our ineffective senators and congressional representatives.

