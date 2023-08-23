83°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada GOP caucus plan will confuse voters

Pat Prybil North Las Vegas
August 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I have been voting for 50 years. The first caucus, my husband and I stood in line for one hour, only to be told they had reached their limit. The second one was just as bad. Only in 2016 we did make it in. After sitting on uncomfortable high school lunchroom benches and listening to fellow Republicans arguing for their candidate, we got up and left.

I don’t need fellow Republicans trying to convince me their choice is better then mine. Caucuses should go by the wayside, and primaries should be the norm. I enjoy going to the polling tents or supermarkets to vote in a private cubicle.

State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald needs to ask us which way we prefer. Having a primary on Feb. 6 and then a caucus on Feb. 8 will confuse seniors.

