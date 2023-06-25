86°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada GOP keeps recycling the same candidates

Josh Kunis Las Vegas
June 24, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate ...
FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in Henderson, Nev. Some Republican Party leaders warn that conservative candidates with problematic track records like Tarkanianor Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward can’t win general election battles and will lead the GOP to lose seats in 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

I just read how Mark Robertson announced he is running again for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District in 2024 (Thursday Review-Journal). Why does the Nevada GOP — my GOP — continue to have loser candidates year after year? I don’t mean “loser” in a generic, insulting Trump-like way. I mean actual losers, sometimes multiple times.

Announced candidates are: Mr. Robertson, April Becker, Elizabeth Halseth and Drew Johnson. I might have missed a couple. Can Adam Laxalt and Danny Tarkanian be far behind? This is the definition of insanity.

