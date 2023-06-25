LETTER: Nevada GOP keeps recycling the same candidates
Why does the Nevada GOP — my GOP — continue to have loser candidates year after year? Many have already lost before.
I just read how Mark Robertson announced he is running again for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District in 2024 (Thursday Review-Journal). Why does the Nevada GOP — my GOP — continue to have loser candidates year after year? I don’t mean “loser” in a generic, insulting Trump-like way. I mean actual losers, sometimes multiple times.
Announced candidates are: Mr. Robertson, April Becker, Elizabeth Halseth and Drew Johnson. I might have missed a couple. Can Adam Laxalt and Danny Tarkanian be far behind? This is the definition of insanity.