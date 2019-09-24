74°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada GOP kills presidential caucus

By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson
September 23, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Steve Sebelius’s Sunday column on the GOP cancelling the Nevada caucus took me by surprise (“State GOP caucus decision makes plenty of sense”). He claims that the cancellation of the caucus is the “epitome of small-R republicanism.” True enough, but he also claims it is “small-D democratic.” Say what?

People barely have the time to set aside a piece of it to attend the cumbersome caucus process. Yet Mr. Sebelius thinks people have the luxury of time to attend county party meetings to elect committee members who will then discuss the pros and cons of party resolutions? What an ill-advised notion.

The elimination of the caucus process limits the participation of Republicans in expressing their views for their favored, future presidential candidate. Anti-incumbent voices are effectively silenced, and that is the exact opposite of his small-D democracy.

