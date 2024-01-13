LETTER: Nevada GOP shoots itself in the foot

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Why does the Republican Party always seem to shoot itself in the foot?

Although I firmly believe that every political party should be free to nominate its own candidates, the Nevada GOP does not instill confidence, as shown by its approach to a presidential primary versus a caucus. The Republican Party requires that its presidential candidates choose one or the other, but cannot participate in both.

Imagine a headline on Feb. 7: “Haley Wins Nevada Primary — Former S.C. Governor Garners 70% of the Vote.”

Then imagine a headline on Feb. 9: “Nevada GOP Picks Trump.”

Why would the large bloc of nonpartisan voters think the GOP believes in democracy?

Then, if Mr. Trump gets the Republican nomination, we may be faced with the almost inevitable 2020 rematch — i.e., which is the lesser of two evils? OMG!

Mr. Trump has often been blamed for the fizzled Red Wave in the 2022 midterms. Even if he wins in 2024, can the Republicans win either the House or Senate on his coattails?

If he wins in 2024, and his various criminal trials have not yet taken place, do we really think we won’t have to go through yet another impeachment process within those next four years? Will there be any possibility of a return to civility in government?

I would urge GOP caucus-goers to nominate and write in the name of the primary winner, who is guaranteed to be an intelligent, articulate, likeable conservative leader who will be able to actually govern.

Stubbornness is shortsighted and may have negative impacts all down the ballot.