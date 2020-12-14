LETTER: Nevada green energy plan is long overdue

As a mother of two small children and a citizen of Nevada, I’m very happy that Gov. Steve Sisolak released the Nevada Climate Plan.

As a mother of two small children and a citizen of Nevada, I’m very happy that Gov. Steve Sisolak released the Nevada Climate Plan (Saturday Review-Journal). It’s a great first step to end fossil fuel use in Nevada.

The progress we have made on clean energy in the past two years in Nevada is significant. As the state’s climate analysis suggests, there is still much more work to be done. Nevadans have consistently shown their desire to move away from polluting fossil fuels from out of state such as fracked gas and coal. Gov. Sisolak’s climate strategy clearly shows he is in step with the majority of Nevadans.

Clean energy will provide more jobs to Nevadans than the fossil fuels industry. The time for the clean energy transition is now.