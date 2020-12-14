40°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Nevada green energy plan is long overdue

Nia Pitts Las Vegas
December 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

As a mother of two small children and a citizen of Nevada, I’m very happy that Gov. Steve Sisolak released the Nevada Climate Plan (Saturday Review-Journal). It’s a great first step to end fossil fuel use in Nevada.

The progress we have made on clean energy in the past two years in Nevada is significant. As the state’s climate analysis suggests, there is still much more work to be done. Nevadans have consistently shown their desire to move away from polluting fossil fuels from out of state such as fracked gas and coal. Gov. Sisolak’s climate strategy clearly shows he is in step with the majority of Nevadans.

Clean energy will provide more jobs to Nevadans than the fossil fuels industry. The time for the clean energy transition is now.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause,’ reinstates eviction moratorium
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause,’ reinstates eviction moratorium
2
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
3
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
4
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
5
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Election security should be a nonpartisan issue
James A. Decker North Las Vegas

Why isn’t every representative, senator, Supreme Court judge, governor, mayor and every individual citizen up in arms about any possible fraud or mishandling of our election process?