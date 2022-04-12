66°F
LETTER: Nevada has the death penalty?

Greg Scherr Las Vegas
April 11, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Courtesy the Nevada Department of Corrections)

Whether you’re for or against the death penalty isn’t relevant given that being sentenced to death doesn’t mean death anymore. We have 64 men on death row in Nevada (as of October 2021). Some have been there for decades. The most recent person put to death in Nevada was in 2006.

It’s past the time to take the death penalty off the books as a punishment. The death penalty is not a threat or a deterrent to a killer. Let’s end the farce and sentence killers to life without the possibility of parole and then adhere to that punishment. I’ve always been a supporter of the death penalty, but I’ve come to realize the sentence and the punishment are not the same.

