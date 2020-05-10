LETTER: Nevada Hospital Association’s and public information

So the Nevada Hospital Association, claiming the information is private, has “threatened” to withhold COVID-19 hospitalization data from state officials if they inform the public (May 3 Review-Journal). Really?

The decision by Gov. Steve Sisolak to lock down Nevada was intended to “flatten the curve” in order to slow the spread of the virus so that the state’s hospitals and staffs would not be overwhelmed. To achieve that objective, Nevadans have sacrificed personal freedoms, “private” businesses across the state have been forced to close their doors, hundreds of thousands of Nevadans have lost their livelihoods and schools at all levels have been closed. Despite these enormous sacrifices made by Nevadans — including those who live in areas that have been little impacted by the virus — the association tells them they have no right to know whether the heavy price they are paying has indeed flattened the curve.

Because daily reports of confirmed cases do not equal hospitalizations, the public has every right to be informed of the trends in virus-related hospitalizations. Exactly whose privacy is being violated by disclosing this vital information?