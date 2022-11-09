LETTER: Nevada is a great state all on its own

Winds cause flags to wave as grey clouds move in on the Las Vegas Strip, seen at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday morning, April 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your Saturday editorial on businesses leaving California:

I have driven across the Black Rock Desert and Bonneville Salt Flats, visited the beautiful mountain town of Jarbidge and hit a jackpot in Jackpot. I’ve hiked the Swiss Alps of Nevada, otherwise known as the Ruby Mountains, stood at the top of Wheeler Peak and swam in Walker Lake at Hawthorne.

I’ve visited houses of ill repute in Elko, Ely, Battle Mountain and Pahrump. I’ve driven through the Carlin Tunnel, taken a boat ride on Lake Tahoe, stood under the biggest little city in the world sign and stayed at the Jackson House haunted hotel in Eureka. I’ve seen Stokes Castle in Austin and ridden a bicycle in 110 degree heat from the Silverton Hotel through Red Rock Canyon to downtown Vegas and back. I’ve four-wheeled through the Spring Mountains, ridden my bicycle more than 40 mph down Mount Charleston and even won money in a bar in Caliente. All this and much more — and I live in California.

The point is Nevada is such a great state that it doesn’t need to play little brother to anyone. Other states have their own troubles. Let them figure it out. You don’t need to degrade your neighbor to prove Nevada’s greatness.