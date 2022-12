The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The projected $2 billion state budget increase reminds me of long-time Senate Minority Leader Everett McKinley Dirksen’s quote, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”