Letters

LETTER: Nevada is in play this election

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
September 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Nevada is a battleground state for the presidency. Americans have elected 20 presidents since 1908: 12 Republicans and eight Democrats. In all except two, Nevada backed the winner. In 1976, Nevada voted for Gerald Ford over Jimmy Carter and, in 2016, it chose Hillary Clinton.

Nevada’s record is self-evident and the reason President Donald Trump believes he can secure the state’s six electoral votes in 2020. But President Trump must get not only the Nevadans who voted for him in 2016 but also those who didn’t.

