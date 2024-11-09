LETTER: Nevada is still counting

Here we go again. While most of the country recognizes the first Tuesday of November as Election Day, Nevada has chosen Election Week or Election Season. I saw Wednesday night that 15,000 mail-in ballots would be released at 10 p.m. that night. I saw in the Review-Journal that 13,000 signatures required verification. Another internet source said that thousands of ballots remain uncounted as of Thursday. According to the RJ, a paper ballot issue has arisen in Pahrump which has caused delays. One official was quoted as saying, “Voting machines are too expensive.” I anticipate that we will hear about “hanging chads” soon. If final vote totals are reported before early next week, I will be surprised.

Election Day results should be the norm. My suggestion is that whoever is in charge of our system in Nevada travel to Florida to find out how that state’s process works. There are more than 23 million people in the Sunshine State, and they have results available within hours of the polls closing. Nevada’s population is 3.2 million.

Our system is broken and Band-Aids aren’t going to solve the problem. It needs to be fixed (overhauled if necessary) because the people who live here deserve it. Period.