LETTER: Nevada Latino Caucus should get with the times

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
T.F. Townsend Las Vegas
February 10, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Because our country is unsustainably tens of trillions of dollars in debt, voters across the country — including Latinos — voted for a decrease in spending with an increase in accountability. They also wisely realized that unfettered and unvetted illegal migration is detrimental to us.

Yet I also see that, while the recent electees are in the process of decreasing spending in accordance with voters’ wishes, the Nevada Latino Caucus in the Legislature seeks to create new spending programs aimed at the same old complaints, declaring that Latinos are “under attack” (Feb. 4 Review-Journal). Repeatedly referencing children, they want more diversity programs, contraception for illegal migrants and something they call “debt fairness.” Members of the caucus are “adamantly opposed” to deportations.”

The United States has awakened. Nevada has turned red for the moment, and the Nevada Latino Caucus is more than welcome to join us.

Manuel Sanders Phoenix, Arizona

The many heat-related deaths in Clark County can largely be linked to the business community and the local governments.

Bob Valentine Las Vegas

California energy ratepayers were promised that their bills would be cheaper over time but, not unsurprisingly, that did not come to fruition.

