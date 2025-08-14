96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada law and the Manhattan shooter

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump’s tariffs and inflation
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada a sanctuary state?
Californai Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: Gov. Newsom and the gender confusion club
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTERS: Richard Bryan critiques Donald Trump
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
August 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his recent letter, William Cuff asks how a man with mental illness was able to secure a Nevada concealed carry permit, drive across the country to Manhattan and fatally shoot four people. As an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment and long time NRA member, I am also very concerned about this lax example of a background check.

Let’s be clear; the Second Amendment does not specifically state who cannot possess a firearm for self and family protection. So a convicted felon, domestic abuser and a person with mental issues can possess a firearm. Sensible legislation has been enacted clarifying the Second Amendment to prevent such people from possessing a firearm.

Nevertheless, evil people can obtain firearms legally or illegally.

To mitigate the slaughter of innocent U.S. citizens by evil people, national legislation should be enacted giving every law-abiding citizen, in every state, the option of obtaining a concealed carry permit to protect self and family. The Supreme Court should reject any state’s objection to granting a law-abiding citizen a concealed carry permit.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTERS: Richard Bryan critiques Donald Trump
Bob Anderson Las Vegas

Richard Bryan was once a thoughtful politician, but his critique of Donald Trump ignores one important fact.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Legislature, NBA player step up for kids who stutter
Salvador Montoya Ortega Bakersfield, California

Both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and the Nevada Legislature deserve much praise for stepping up to bat for children who stutter and ultimately transforming so many lives in the process.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
Edward A. Lenz Alexandria, Virginia The writer is senior counsel for the American Staffing Association.

Critically needed temps help Nevada industries.

(AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
LETTER: All burned up
Kathryn Buffington-Lacey Henderson

There might be another reason Georgia burns less than California.

MORE STORIES