LETTER: Nevada law and the Manhattan shooter

In his recent letter, William Cuff asks how a man with mental illness was able to secure a Nevada concealed carry permit, drive across the country to Manhattan and fatally shoot four people. As an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment and long time NRA member, I am also very concerned about this lax example of a background check.

Let’s be clear; the Second Amendment does not specifically state who cannot possess a firearm for self and family protection. So a convicted felon, domestic abuser and a person with mental issues can possess a firearm. Sensible legislation has been enacted clarifying the Second Amendment to prevent such people from possessing a firearm.

Nevertheless, evil people can obtain firearms legally or illegally.

To mitigate the slaughter of innocent U.S. citizens by evil people, national legislation should be enacted giving every law-abiding citizen, in every state, the option of obtaining a concealed carry permit to protect self and family. The Supreme Court should reject any state’s objection to granting a law-abiding citizen a concealed carry permit.