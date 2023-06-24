LETTER: Nevada lawmakers are bought and paid for

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It is now official that the Nevada Legislature is bought and paid for. We are no longer living in a state where the opinion of the electorate counts. The taxpayers of Clark County were overwhelming against footing the bill for the A’s stadium. According to the legislative website, the taxpayers’ opposition was at 88 percent, but to no avail.

We have regressed 250 years to “taxation without representation.” Nevada has become the bought and sold “big sucker” state. If one needs to peddle a Legislature, no need to worry, one may hurry to Nevada. It accepts all forms of corporate subsidies claiming growth and jobs at the expense of the taxpayer.

Clark County is the textbook case of community exploitation. One just needs to look to Las Vegas to see gasoline taxes, water penalties and portions of sales taxes being levied on its residents to support a handful of corporate interests. It is no wonder — when the electorate truly, absolutely no longer has any influence about decisions concerning its fate — that our democracy is waning