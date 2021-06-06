81°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada lawmakers continue down the tax road

Jo Ann Simmons Henderson
June 5, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
After reading about the mining tax just passed by the Legislature I find myself shaking my head over and over. Tick Segerblom led us to believe that if marijuana became legal it would be taxed exorbitantly, and our schools would be flush with money and our state budget secure. Why has all of this marijuana tax money disappeared? Why are we continuing down the tax road?

We elect these officials to make wise decisions. But once they are in office, they have their own agenda — and that agenda is not in the best interest of our state.

