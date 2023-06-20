83°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada lawmakers ignore will of constituents to approve A’s deal

Anthony Marcisofsky Wendy Marcisofsky Henderson
June 19, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
I find it interesting that the Legislature voted to approve funding for a baseball stadium despite the fact that of those who submitted an opinion on the Legislature’s website 87 percent disapproved of funding for a sports venue and 12 percent approved. Is not the idea of a representative government that our representatives represent the wishes of those who voted them into office?

I wrote both my state senator and Assembly representatives expressing my desire that they vote “no” on spending public money on another privately owned sports team. The biggest beneficiaries will be large corporation-owned casinos. The Review-Journal has reported that the Strip gambling win has been more than $1 billion a month. Seems like they should be the ones putting up money.

Arguments are made about jobs that would be created. The Tropicana, as it stands, employs hundreds if not thousands of full-time, union employees 365 days a year. A sports venue will employ many fewer workers and most will be part-time, no-benefit, low-pay positions.

Let’s not even go into the parking aspect of all this.

Sorry to say, but government does not seem to be working for the working class. Legislatures are willing to spend millions to benefit the few, but not spend money to provide affordable homes or health care for the many.

LETTER: The A’s will come
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

