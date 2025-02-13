41°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada lawmakers look to burden state businesses

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darlene Nix Henderson
February 12, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

According to a recent Review-Journal article, state lawmakers are considering another way to spend other people’s money. Under a new proposal, Nevada employers would be required to grant 12 weeks of family leave to employees, per year, and they would be required to pay said employee. As an added burden, if employers needed to fill the employee’s job while he or she was on paid leave, they would be paying another worker who is filling in.

I wonder if any of the legislators behind this plan have ever owned a business or had to meet a payroll. Just think of the added expenses that would be passed on to the public that purchases the products these companies produce. Oh well, it’s not their money. It’s so easy to spend other people’s money.

