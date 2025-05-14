68°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada lawmakers propose giveaways to the film industry

The Nevada Assembly chamber in Carson City. (AP)
Al Garth Las Vegas
May 13, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Why on Earth is the Nevada Legislature considering giving a tax break to the multi, multibillion-dollar film industry (Saturday Review-Journal)? First, they complain that there isn’t enough money for schools. Then they tell us the revenue is down by about $191 million for the next budget cycle. Only Democrats know how to spend money they don’t have.

Nevada lawmakers who favor this proposal need to check with other states — such as Georgia — that have done this for the film industry. They will find out how much it cost them without a real return on investment to the state.

We find out that two famous film companies will come up with $1.8 billion to build these studios, and yet they can’t afford to pay taxes. I’m starting to believe that the common working stiff is the only one paying taxes anymore.

