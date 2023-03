How about killing the loopholes for the big real estate owners first?

The front of the Siegel Plaza West on July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Instead of increasing the property transfer taxes on home sales by 20 cents to support low-income housing (“Money for low-income housing,” March 8 Review-Journal), perhaps the Legislature should consider closing the loophole that allows the big real estate owners to structure deals to avoid paying the tax, as the RJ has previously reported.