LETTER: Nevada Legislature botches film studio bill

Craig Mosier Las Vegas
June 12, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Shame on state Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, for killing the Summerlin film studio bill and thousands of potentially high-paying jobs. These opportunities come only once in a great while, and this was the Legislature’s second failed attempt. Interesting, given her own studio bill failed to gain traction, that she would ask for amendments in the other bill at the 11th hour, effectively gutting the bill and turning it into a study of feasibility and sustainability.

It’s also interesting that she would then point the finger at Senate Republicans for procedural filibusters unrelated to the film industry bill. Motive?

While other states such as New Mexico, Texas, Georgia and New Jersey are welcoming the film industry and the tremendous economic development it brings, Nevada chooses to stay reliant on the hotel and gaming industry with its ups and downs.

