LETTER: Nevada Legislature finally tackles probate reform

I am pleased to read that Nevada lawmakers have introduced a bill that would add steps for those seeking to take over a probate case (Tuesday Review-Journal). At least they recognized that the Review Journal’s investigation clearly has shown there is an industry that makes millions of dollars selling off dead people’s homes through the court, without any money being delivered to the rightful heirs. It is a lucrative racket when lawyers, private administrators, real estate agents and house flippers can transfer other people’s money into their hands. Something is seriously wrong with such a predatory, exploitive system.

My question: Where does the Nevada attorney general stand on this issue? We are well aware of Aaron Ford’s effort to fight against Donald Trump’s agenda and his interest in becoming Nevada’s next governor. Maybe Mr. Ford should make time to concern himself with probate fraud in Nevada.