LETTER: Nevada Legislature gets cold feet on traffic cameras

I’m generally cynical of most government announcements and pronouncements simply because there always seems to be a hidden agenda buried in some back room somewhere.

With these two thoughts in mind, the Legislature again rejected stop-light cameras, although it is considering speed cameras in construction zones. I have previously written letters to the editor regarding the insanity of drivers on Las Vegas area freeways. Anyone traveling on the beltway or Interstate 15 regularly can provide their own testimony as to the carnage they’ve seen.

Let’s talk speed cameras. Your recent story notes, “Nationally, speeding was a contributing factor in approximately 29 percent of all traffic fatalities in 2022.” Duh. If speed cameras were implemented, what are the chances that, after a year or two, the data just might reflect a “measurable” decline in injuries and death?

As to the wisdom of the lawmakers’ decision, with valued input from the ACLU, the four main reasons given for opposition include concern over loss of privacy and civil liberties, government overreach, inability to confront accusers and increased risk of rear-end accidents because of drivers’ propensity to slam on brakes to avoid encountering speed monitored zones.

What possible privacy protections and liberties are violated in a picture of the driver of a car streaking 100 mph? Not to mention, it is estimated citizens are caught on video more than 70 times a day.

Protection against government overreach? Too late. In 2020 the Legislature approved 356 bills making life better for everyone, with apparently no intrusion on civil liberties.

It’s true that them lyin’ cameras can’t talk back when I fight my 95 mph ticket. That just ain’t fair.

And lastly, the rear-end crash rationale is so laughable it doesn’t even deserve a response.

A chance for legislation that would truly save lives and reduce life-impacting injuries: denied. As the late Review-Journal columnist Ned Day used to say, “Lock up your children, the Legislature is in session.”