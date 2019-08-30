LETTER: Nevada Legislature prepares to punish those who like to drive

Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I see the DMV will be collecting odometer data, per the Legislature’s wish to tax the mileage of “light-duty vehicles” — presumably those driven by most of us (Nevada DMV to require motorists to provide odometer readings,” Friday Review-Journal). Thankfully, the actual bill failed this year’s session.

Didn’t Nevada originally allow gambling so that casinos would pay a large portion of our expenses? Yet, in this state ,they pay the lowest gaming taxes in the nation.

Why do our legislators want to penalize Nevadans who drive long distances for work or pleasure? They already pay more in gasoline taxes. What’s next? A punishing fee for driving “too many”miles?