98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Legislature prepares to punish those who like to drive

Phyllis Anderson Las Vegas
August 29, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I see the DMV will be collecting odometer data, per the Legislature’s wish to tax the mileage of “light-duty vehicles” — presumably those driven by most of us (Nevada DMV to require motorists to provide odometer readings,” Friday Review-Journal). Thankfully, the actual bill failed this year’s session.

Didn’t Nevada originally allow gambling so that casinos would pay a large portion of our expenses? Yet, in this state ,they pay the lowest gaming taxes in the nation.

Why do our legislators want to penalize Nevadans who drive long distances for work or pleasure? They already pay more in gasoline taxes. What’s next? A punishing fee for driving “too many”miles?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, left, and members of the CCSD Schoo ...
LETTER: The sad repetition the Clark County School District
Christopher Galyean Henderson

Once again, we find the Clark County School District embroiled in budgetary issues. Sadly, it seems to be the same old play we’ve seen over and over again.

Jessica Terrones / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The perils of public-sector unions
Janet Raggi Las Vegas

If Victor Joecks’ column on the teacher strike doesn’t slam people in the face with the fact that no taxpayer-funded entity should be allowed to unionize, nothing will.