LETTER: Nevada Legislature should hold special budget session

In discussion of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s preparations for budget cuts, the Review-Journal notes the “severity of the coming reductions” and recommends the governor call “a special legislative session” (April 18 editorial). Given Nevada’s dire situation, the recommendation makes sense.

A special session will force lawmakers to determine how to parse out significantly diminished tax revenue. Such a session might also consider tax losses from undertaxed industries — mining, for example.

The mining industry is the largest source of revenue from Nevada’s natural resources but pays a minimal tax. A special session could address the inequity and help Nevada negotiate an uncertain economic future.