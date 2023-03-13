64°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Legislature shut down due to heavy white stuff

P.S. Bovee Las Vegas
March 12, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Review-Journal reports that the 2023 Nevada Legislature shut down for three days as a result of frigid temperatures and a massive dump of snow on Carson City. That’s the best news to come out of Nevada’s capital in a long time.

As former Nevada resident Mark Twain observed: “No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”

Nevada’s 82nd session has proven the truth of Twain’s comment. There’s a bill from the Republican side to ban serving water in restaurants, a proposal that would not save one drop. There’s a Democrat plan to raise taxes on first-time homebuyers while preserving a tax loophole for wealthy casino buyers and sellers.

So all Nevadans should rejoice at the news of legislative snow days. Maybe the war on global warming is paying off after all.

Three days freedom from legislative action may not be as much fun as a snowball fight while missing school. But Nevadans should still come together with joyous screams, “Letit snow, let it snow, let it snow!”

LETTER: It's OK to be woke
David Stahl Las Vegas

Being woke does not diminish or eliminate the constitutional guarantee of free speech.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks at a symposi ...
LETTER: Wishful thinking on China
Lance Martin Las Vegas

As long it remains a totalitarian state, it remains a danger to the United States.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: 'Art' in the desert is just vandalism
Marvin Saines Las Vegas

The so-called “art” featured in Saturday’s Review-Journal built on top of a ridge on the west side of Las Vegas is vandalism, not art.

